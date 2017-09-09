Aston Merrygold opens up about expecting first child Aston Merrygold spoke about becoming a dad for the first time

Aston Merrygold has opened up about expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Sarah Richards, and revealed that the wonderful news partly influenced his decision to take part in Strictly Come Dancing. When asked whether finding out he was going to become a father influenced his decision to sign onto the show, he told HELLO!: "I think yes and no. You kind of go, 'Strictly's a great opportunity, if they ask you to be on the show it does boost the profile, it does get you back out there,' and you can… do your day job at the same time do you know what I mean? Which is great. It's going to hopefully open up new doors and wider opportunities as well, which is great. So yeah it definitely adds to the plans."

Aston opened up about the show

Speaking about the hectic few months, where Aston is expecting his first child and will be performing on Strictly, with his fellow contestant, Mollie King, he told HELLO!: "It depends how far I get! I could be just chilling at home, going, 'Oh there's Mollie [on television]! Listen, you just have to take all that in your stride, do you know what I mean? It's like, Mollie said before, she loves to be busy, I love to be busy, and it's like - that's just like an added bonus, that's a blessing. It's a lot of positive energy in the household which is great, so I'm never going to finally get home and be like, 'Ugh'. There's that bit of excitement, if you're ever having a bad day, or you've been to rehearsals and it doesn't click right, it's like I've got that to come home to and lift your spirits again. So it's nice."

Mollie then joked that, should Aston win, he would need to name the baby after one of the dances, adding: "I've said if he wins he needs to name the baby one of the dances. The salsa, the rumba, the Tango!"