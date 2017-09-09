Gemma Atkinson talks finding love on Strictly Come Dancing Gemma Aktinson has opened up about competing in Strictly

Gemma Atkinson has opened up about joining Strictly Come Dancing, and joked that she was more hopeful about getting the dance moves right than finding romance! While chatting to HELLO! with her fellow competitor, Brian Conley, the pair joked about the so-called Strictly curse. Brian joked: "My wife can't wait for the Strictly curse to kick in! She's like, 'Oh hurry up, we've been married 21 years, get out of the house now!'" before pointing out that Gemma was single.

READ: Eamonn Holmes on how he pushed Ruth to do Strictly

Gemma opened up about finding love

Talking about finding love in the dancing show, Gemma said: "No, gosh, I'm just hoping not to fall at the end of the dance! That's all on my mind at the minute. But no, I guess that's what it is about the curse – you have to dance sexually and that. It's so mortifying actually – they got us in a room together and we had to dance with the partners, every single one, and you have to just dance with them, have body contact with them, that you've just met!"

GALLERY: See the Strictly Come Dancing stars in costume for the very first time!

The new series airs on Saturday

The Emmerdale star likened the experience to kissing her co-stars on the popular soap, adding: "It's like having to kiss one of your mates on Emmerdale – it's horrible but then it looks nice on screen. So yeah, we'll kind of go with it and hope for the best… It'll be fun, but we'll know who we get tomorrow but I think we'll be a lot more relaxed then when we know who our partner is. Someone tall for me – someone who's taller than me… they're all lovely and they've been so supportive of us."