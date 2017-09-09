Cindy Crawford’s model kids Kaia and Presley look just like mum at awards ceremony The supermodel’s children are the image of their model mum

Supermodel looks clearly run in the family where Cindy Crawford’s children are concerned. The icon’s daughter Kaia Gerber, 16 and her son Presley, 18, appeared together at New York’s Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards on Friday and wowed onlookers with their striking looks and resemblance to mum Cindy. The siblings, who have both already made their modelling debuts, share their star mother’s famous bone structure and beautiful brown eyes. Presley has even inherited Cindy’s trademark facial mole!

Model siblings Kaia and Presley Gerber

Kaia made her New York Fashion Week debut this week, modelling for Calvin Klein on Thursday. She was an instant hit and is already garnering a lot of attention from the fashion world. The supermodel’s daughter started modelling aged 14 and has since landed gigs with Marc Jacobs and Hudson Jeans, as well as appearing on the cover of Vogue Paris. Presley is also making a name for himself, starring in of Dolce & Gabbana’s spring 2017 campaign. He made his runway debut last summer walking in the Moschino resort show.

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford with their model children

It seems Kaia and Presley are also pretty brainy, with their dad Rande Gerber – who is a close friend and business partner of George Clooney –recently showing off his kids’ achievements on his Instagram page. The post showed the young models respective academic awards from Malibu High School. Kaia, who earned a 4.0 GPA and landed on the Principal Honor Roll, received a certificate for her “outstanding academic achievement”, as did her brother. Rande wrote: “Brains curtesy of @cindycrawford.”

READ: Kaia Gerber makes her New York Fashion Week debut

Cindy has previously said that she supports her children’s modelling aspirations. "I think that we just want our kids to be happy, and do what they want to do, and support them," she told reporters at an event for The Heart Foundation last May. "In terms of modelling, it's like, I wouldn't talk them out of it, but I'm not pushing."

On a separate occasion, Cindy told Vogue Australia about Kaia’s modelling: "The only concern I have for her, and it isn't an issue, is that in the modelling world I hit the top and if she doesn't it might be a lot of pressure for her. If you have a successful parent and you go into the same business but you're not successful then what?"