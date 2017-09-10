Holly Willoughby says of This Morning laughing fits: “Phil is like a grown up child!” The presenter appeared on Sunday Brunch to discuss her new cookery book

Holly Willoughby has opened up about working with her co-host Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Appearing on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, the popular presenter revealed what really goes on when she and Phillip get the giggles on the ITV show. The pair are notorious for their laughing fits and often take a while to stop chuckling - something which fans of the show adore.

Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer showed videos of the duo’s giggling episodes, and in one particular funny clip Holly makes a strange sound while laughing. The mum-of-three told Simon: “That was a weird noise that just happened. You know when you sometimes have that? Your throat makes its own sound? And Phil, rather than just letting it go, he has to comment on it, always.”

Holly continued: “It’s like when you’re at school and you’re in school assembly and nothing the teacher is saying is funny, but because you’re not allowed to laugh, suddenly everything’s funny, and it’s that. Phil’s like a grown up child. He’s like Peter Pan and he’s got that weezy laugh like Mutley. When I’m talking to camera and I see his shoulders go up and down and you hear that [laugh]. I’m like, well, that’s that then.”

Holly also talked about her new baby cookery book, Truly Scrumptious Baby. When asked if she might write a book on teenagers, Holly said: “Before you even get to teenage you’ve got toddler years. I’m not sure I’ve even mastered that now. I really don’t. Being a parent is the most difficult thing in the world. With that [teenagers], it becomes behavioural, and I’m not sure even after my three, I’ve mastered that.”

On Saturday, Holly shared an adorable photo of herself and two of her children enjoying an arty day at home decorating their hands with glitter transfers. Holly captioned the snap: “#glittergang.” Holly has a pink star tattoo in the photo, while her children opted for cute butterfly and paw print pictures. One fan told her: “You should get a canvas done of that photograph @hollywilloughby@, it's SO special.”