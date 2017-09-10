Ava Phillipe is mum Reese Witherspoon’s double as she turns 18! Read the sweet birthday tributes Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe posted loving tributes to their daughter on Instagram

Actors Reese Witherspoon and her former husband Ryan Phillippe have paid tribute to their daughter Ava on her 18th birthday. Reese, who looked almost identical to Ava at the same age, shared a photo on her Instagram page of her stunning daughter with the simple comment '#18’. The star’s followers loved the snap, with many commenting on their similar looks. One wrote: “Happy Birthday to your girl xx she looks exactly like her gorgeous mother,” while another fan said, “Looking like you at 18, Reese.”

#18 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Reese, 41, posted another photo of herself with Ava as a little girl. She wrote: “Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphillippe! Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humour never cease to amaze me. I love you and your HUGE ❤ and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom. 😊#proudmom #18.”

Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphillippe ! 🎂Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me. I love you and your HUGE ❤️ and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom. 😊#proudmom #18 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Dad Ryan, whose birthday is one day after his daugher’s, also shared several photos of Ava with sweet messages for her on her special day. Besides one picture of little Ava wearing a pink tutu, Ryan wrote: “And even though you're no longer a child, you'll always be my little girl. Happy 18th, princess.”

His followers adored the dad’s loving words for his little girl. One said: “You are so beautiful Ava.. Ryan you raised such a beautiful young lady.” In other photo tributes Ryan wrote: “Most beautiful daughter a father could ever have,” and “Happy birthday, punk. I love you more than any strangers need read.”

READ: Reese Witherspoon admits to amusing mishap on summer adventure holiday

happy birthday, punk. i love you more than any strangers need read, but... A post shared by philz (@ryanphillippe) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Reese has previously opened up about her close bond with her only daughter, telling Entertainment Tonight that she wasn't looking forward to her leaving to go to University. She said: "She's my best friend and we do everything together, it's going to be hard for her to leave! But I have another year.'' She also spoke about just how proud she was of Ava, adding: ''I alternate between crying and feeling really proud of the woman she's become. It's so weird. I can't believe she's [going to be] 18. She's great, and we did it together. I feel like we grew up together, it's great.''