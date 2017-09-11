Jonathan Rhys Meyers turns to alcohol after wife suffers miscarriage The couple were expecting their second child together

Jonathan Rhys Meyers' wife has said the actor has relapsed after a long period of sobriety after she tragically suffered a miscarriage with their second child. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Mara Lane confirmed that her husband had turned back to alcohol after struggling to come to terms with the loss of their unborn baby. Her post was shared days after Jonathan was pictured being escorted by security through an airport after becoming too intoxicated to board a plane.

Mara shared her heartbreak in a lengthy message, which was accompanied by a photo of a girl stroking a lion. She began: "With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here… when life throws us curve balls such as these.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Mara Lane have been married since 2016

"Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of success."

After thanking family and friends for their support, Mara continued: "To some others, my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news. I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law. I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but ... it's ok. It's ok. Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don't know. We forgive you."

Mara confirmed her miscarriage in a heartbreaking Instagram post

Mara, who shares a nine-month-old son Wolf with Jonathan, added of the 40-year-old star: "He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period. Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up."

The actress concluded by "sending love" to those in Texas, Florida, India and Mexico, who are coping with natural disasters. "We are both so sensitive and the past couple of weeks have been so ouch in our hearts for all humans and animals affected," she wrote. "With love, M&J."