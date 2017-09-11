Wolverine creator Len Wein passes away, Hugh Jackman pays touching tribute Len Wein worked at both Marvel and DC Comics throughout his incredible career

Len Wein, a famous comic writer who co-created the X-Men character Wolverine, has sadly passed away aged 69. The news was confirmed by DC Entertainment's president, Diane Nelson. She said: "Len Wein was one of the most welcoming people and legends in comics from the moment I joined DC eight years ago. He wrote or edited almost every major DC character — there's hardly a facet of DC's world that Len didn't touch. I, DC, and the industry will miss him and his talent very much. Our love and prayers go out to Christine, his family, and his fans."

Hugh Jackman, who has played the role of Wolverine in nine films, paid a touching tribute to the artist on Instagram. Sharing a snap of the pair together, he wrote: "Just heard Len Wein has passed away. I am blessed to have known him. My condolences to his family and friends. When we met in 2008, I said to him ... From his heart, mind and hands came the greatest character in comics. Forever grateful. #wolverine."

Writer Neil Gaiman also paid tribute, tweeting: "I just learned that my friend and writing inspiration @LenWein passed away this morning. My love and condolences to his wife, @mcvalada, while Avengers director Joss Whedon added: "Co-created Wolverine & the new X-men. Co-kickstarted the modern comic book era with its most powerful metaphor. And more. RIP Len Wein." Len was born in New York City and worked at both DC Comics and Marvel Comics throughout his career. He was inducted into the Will Eisner comic book hall of fame back in 2008.