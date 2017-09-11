Elizabeth Hurley shares special birthday message for 'best friend' Hugh Grant The couple dated for 13 years before their split in 2000

More than 15 years after the end of their romance, Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant remain on the very best of terms. The actress took to social media at the weekend to wish Hugh a happy birthday as he celebrated turning 57. Elizabeth, 52, shared a throwback red carpet photo showing the couple posing together at a film premiere in Monteux, Switzerland, in 1994. She wrote: "Happy Birthday to my best friend for 30 years," along with a series of kissing lip emojis. Fans of the couple were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I so loved you two, glad your friendship has spanned 30 years! Happy Birthday Hugh." Another added: "You were the most gorgeous looking couple."

Happy Birthday to my best friend for 30 years 💋💋💋💋💋#Montreux A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

Elizabeth and Hugh started dating in 1987 after meeting on the set of a Spanish production titled Remando Al Viento, in which he starred as Lord Byron and she was cast as Byron's former lover Claire Clairmont. They dated until 2000, when they amicably split, and have remained close friends ever since. Hugh is the godfather to Elizabeth's 15-year-old son Damian, and she is the godmother to one of Hugh's four children.

Speaking to chat show host Jonathan Ross about their friendship, Elizabeth said: "He lives next door to me and he’s godfather to my son and I'm godmother to one of his children. We've been apart longer than we were together. We were together for 13 years and then we've been best friends for 15."

Hugh, meanwhile, spoke about their bond during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2015. Asked by his host why it didn't work out for the pair, he replied: "Well, the funny thing is, it did. She's still my absolute best friend. She's my number one person I call in a crisis."