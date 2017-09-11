Chrissy Teigen live tweets experience watching British television: 'I'm never leaving the UK' Chrissy Teigen live tweeted while watching television in the UK

Chrissy Teigen had a surprise after tuning into Channel 4's Naked Attraction during a visit to London. Taking to Twitter to discuss the controversial dating show, where contestants appear entirely naked, the Lip Synch Battle host wrote: "Uh there is something called Naked Attraction on here in London and WHAT TF IS THIS it's dating based on genitals. Like I'm seeing pp's."

She added: "Oh my god they are just looking at genitalia. It's zooming in on penis and balls… I would die if I were the first person eliminated based strictly on genitals." Chronicling her experience, she then began to discuss the contestants, writing: "Josh: 'If I could change one thing about myself it'd probably be uhhh my uhhh feet they're uhhh too big heh heh' oh wow Josh."

Chrissy's husband John is currently performing in the UK

She then shared an hilarious clip of her hotel room door shutting while a tennis match played in the background. "Room service came and I had to pretend to be watching tennis," she wrote. Chrissy's fans in the UK were quick to discuss the show, with one writing: "On behalf of the UK… I'm sorry," while another added: "I am both delighted and horrified that you are watching this. But wait for the actual date - it's even more horrific and they're clothed!"

Room service came and I had to pretend to be watching tennis pic.twitter.com/jg33rTxuSC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017

Chrissy then stayed tuned for Celebs Go Dating. "'Celebs go dating' celebrity dating agency I'm never leaving the UK," she wrote. Discussing the show, one fan joked: "Spoiler alert: you end up with @johnlegend," while another added: "Oh great we're watching the same programme at the same time, are we best friends yet?"