Linda Nolan made a rare TV appearance on Monday's Loose Women, where she bravely opened up about her battle with breast cancer. The star, who was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer earlier in the year, revealed her fears in an emotional interview, admitting that she was afraid of the future. "I'm scared of dying," she said. The 58-year-old, who lost her sister Bernie to the disease in 2013, added: "I obviously think of Bernie every day. Everything that I’m going through I think of her. And I’ve made decisions because of Bernie. I’ve decided when it comes to the end of my life I would want to be in a hospice."

Linda Nolan is sharing her very personal story as she lives with secondary cancer. 'I've never "Thought why me?" Because why not me?' pic.twitter.com/HGRElLFhVf — Loose Women (@loosewomen) September 11, 2017

Heartbreakingly, Linda recalled a recent time when she was at a family party but was unable to join in with the celebrations. "I had to sit at the table and watch everyone else dancing," she said sadly. "My life belongs to cancer at the moment." She bravely added: " I don’t want to sound like a victim. Cancer doesn’t have any favourites."

After watching Linda's interview, which had been pre-recorded, her sister Coleen Nolan was visibly emotional having heard her sister's fears. She revealed that the family cover their emotions to help each other get through hard times, saying: "I think we are just strong for each other. We cover a lot of it with humour and sarcasm, it's the way we get through it. We try and be strong for each other when we are together."

Shortly after watching Linda's interview, viewers took to Twitter to send their messages of support. One wrote: "Wish you all the best Linda stay strong and positive," while another added: "Such a brave lady and family. My thoughts are prayers are with you all."

Linda had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and had been free of the disease for the last six years. The singer's recent diagnosis came after she fell over and a scan revealed a cyst on her hip.