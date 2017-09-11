Meghan Markle returns to Suits after epic summer with Prince Harry The actress and the Prince will be reunited at the Invictus Games in Toronto

Meghan Markle has returned to work after an epic summer break with her boyfriend Prince Harry. On Monday, the actress was back on the set of Suits to resume filming for the next series, in which she plays paralegal Rachel Zane. It comes after the 36-year-old TV star has enjoyed a romantic holiday in Botswana with Harry. Their trip involved a stay at the luxurious £650-a-night Meno a Kwena safari camp, as well as a visit to the idyllic Victoria Falls in Zambia.

While Meghan and Harry have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, the actress finally spoke about their special bond in an interview with Vanity Fair last week. "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed," said Meghan. "I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."

Meghan is back on the set of Suits

She added: "We're a couple, we're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time." Royal watchers are speculating that that time will come at the end of the month, when Harry launches the Invictus Games in Toronto, where his girlfriend is based for her work.

Harry is heading to the Canadian city from 22 to 30 September for the Paralympic-style sporting event, which he debuted in London in 2014. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Prince, who celebrates his 33rd birthday on Friday, will give speeches at both the opening and closing ceremonies. He will also visit training sessions and watch participants competing in all 12 sports, including athletics, cycling and wheelchair basketball.

The actress has just returned from a summer holiday with Prince Harry

The palace made no mention of Meghan and declined to comment on whether she would attend any events, although it is widely reported that she will support her boyfriend at at least one event – also marking their first official appearance together.

Princess Diana's former chef Darren McGrady is also placing bets that the couple will announce their engagement by the end of the year, telling HELLO! Online: "November is the Queen and Prince Philip's platinum wedding anniversary so they can't trump that, whereas December they can announce the engagement and they'd be free to marry next year; I think that's what's going to happen. Meghan can join the royals at Sandringham at Christmas because she'll be engaged and part of the fold."