Holly Willoughby joins Sophie Wessex and other stars on trading floor A host of famous faces including Frankie Bridge, Katie Piper and Keira Knightley hit the trading floor

A host of famous faces swapped their day jobs for a stint on the phones as they took part in the BGC Partners' charity day. Holly Willoughby, Sophie Wessex, Frankie Bridge, Lorraine Kelly, Katie Piper and Keira Knightley were among those who hit the trading floor at Canary Wharf to broker deals on Monday. Holly travelled east following her presenting duties on This Morning, and hit the phones in a bid to move as much stock as possible.

The TV star was joined by Prince Edward's wife Sophie, who nailed business chic in a floral dress and black blazer. The Countess was attending the fundraising day in her role as president of Brainwave, a charity that provides therapy for children with developmental delay.

Holly Willoughby took part in the fundraising day

Elizabeth Hurley and Alan Carr were spotted joking around on the phones as they managed to secure some deals, while Frankie Bridge attended with her husband Wayne. Keira Knightley pulled funny faces as she became a trader for the day, while Mary Berry also looked to be having a ball. Judging by the buzz in the office, the stars seemed to have hit the jackpot on more than one occasion.

The BGC charity day takes place every year on September 11 in conjunction with the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund. Staff remember the 658 friends and colleagues and the 61 Eurobrokers employees who were tragically killed in the Twin Towers attack.

Sophie Wessex attended in her role as President of Brainwave charity

One hundred percent of global revenues are donated to the relief fund and many other charities around the world, including Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and Brainwave. "Each anniversary is a poignant occasion for us," the company said. "Charity Day is our way of turning a tragic day into one that is positive and uplifting by helping others."

Over the years, a roster of A-listers has taken part in the fundraising days, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Amanda Holden, Samuel L Jackson, Damian Lewis, Stephen Fry, Jonathan Ross and Princess Beatrice.