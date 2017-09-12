Holby City star John Michie's daughter dies at Bestival The actor has said the family has "lost an angel"

John Michie is mourning the tragic death of his daughter Louella Michie, who was found dead at Bestival. The body of 25-year-old Louella was discovered in a wooded area at the festival site in Dorset. A 28-year-old man has been arrested and is being questioned by police, although the Holby City actor has publicly stated that his daughter's death was not murder, but rather a "tragic accident". He told the Sun: "We've lost an angel. It's not murder – they were friends. It was just a tragic mistake, a tragic accident."

Of his daughter, John added: "She touched so many lives. She was so very positive, so bright, so out there. She had such energy. The tributes to her have been incredible."

John Michie has paid tribute to his daughter Louella, who died at Bestival

Police at the four-day music festival were alerted just before 1am on Monday amid concerns for Louella's welfare. Dorset Police said a man had been arrested "to enable officers to conduct an interview under caution to help establish the full circumstances".

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire said: "Following the discovery of the woman's body, we have now launched an investigation into her death. We have specially trained officers supporting her family at this very difficult time. Inquiries are now under way to establish how she died. A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course and this should give us more of an indication as to the cause of her death. We are working closely with the festival organisers and I would appeal to anyone with any information about the incident to contact Dorset Police."

The actor stars as neurosurgeon Guy Self on Holby City

In a statement, Bestival organisers said the team were "devastated" by news of Louella's death, saying: "We continue to support the police in their ongoing investigation and our thoughts and prayers are with all the woman's family and friends."

John, 60, starred as Detective Robbie Ross in Taggart from 1998 until 2010, and starred as Karl Munro in Coronation Street from 2011 until 2013. He currently plays neurosurgeon Guy Self in the BBC medical drama Holby City. He is a father to two other children, Daisy and Sam.