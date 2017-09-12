Ashton Kutcher shares rare picture of son Dimitri wearing T-shirt with mum and dad's face Ashton Kutcher shared an adorable snap of his son Dimitri's outfit!

Ashton Kutcher has shared an adorable snap of his son, Dimitri, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with his mum and dad's face in a throwback photo taken from That 70s Show. Ashton and Mila Kunis co-starred on the show together from 1998 to 2006, playing Kelso and Jackie respectively. The Butterfly Effect actor captioned the sweet snap: "Yes, this is my son's outfit today. #that70sshow #kelsoandjackieforever."

Ashton shared a cute snap of Dimitri's outfit

Ashton's followers were quick to discuss the photo, with one writing: "Jackie and Kelso belong together. So glad they became one in real life," while another added: "This has made my day." Ashton and Mila share two children together – two-year-old Wyatt and ten-month-old Dimitri – and Ashton recently opened up about how their daughter reacted to having a baby brother.

"Wyatt thinks the baby is her baby, and at some point I'm going to have to explain to her it's not really her baby. I don't know how I'm going to do that. She loves the baby so much," he said. "It's like Of Mice and Men. She's like, 'I love you and hold you and squeeze you and name you George.' I'm afraid she's like Lenny, like, 'You're going to squeeze the baby's head off, honey!'" He added: "[Dimitri] loves everyone. Anyone comes near him and he's like, 'Hi!' But when Wyatt comes near him...he's like Kung Fu Panda when she comes near. He's afraid she's going to kill him."

The couple share two children

Chatting on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the proud dad also revealed that Wyatt can already speaking three languages. "It's weird because girls advance apparently faster than boys," he said. "My daughter is like two and a half, she speaks three languages, she's got like Russian and Spanish and English. She actually understands and speaks them."