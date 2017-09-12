Binky Felstead sets record straight on Cheryl post-baby weight comments The Made in Chelsea star reportedly said Cheryl was setting 'unrealistic standards'

Cheryl has impressed fans with her post-baby body, flaunting her abs in a recent bikini snapshot, just five months after welcoming son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne. And the star's figure made headlines again this week, when fellow new mum Binky Felstead was reported to have said the 34-year-old was "setting unrealistic standards" when it came to regaining her figure after birth. After causing a stir online with her comments, the Made in Chelsea star has now taken to Instagram to tell fans that her remarks where "taken so out of context".

Binky Felstead welcomed her first child, daughter India, on 12 June

Binky – who welcomed daughter India in June - wrote: "I actually said how amazing Cheryl looked and how no-one should body bash anyone who's got their body back after birth. I just said it wasn't real life for me at the moment, which it isn't. I said she's amazing and looks amazing."

Binky's partner Josh 'JP' Patterson also took to social media to explain her comments, sharing a video on Instagram Stories stating that Binky would never criticise another mum. He said: "There's no way Binks would be on her high horse criticising another mother, especially being one herself and going through exactly the same things."

Cheryl showed off her post-baby body on a recent holiday with Liam Payne

In the interview with new! magazine, Binky was asked about Cheryl's bikini photos, and was quoted as saying: "Cheryl hasn't been in the public eye since having the baby and so she's looking amazing now. That isn't real life.

"I was papped breastfeeding with a blanket over me and looking truly exhausted, and that's what mummies want to see – not someone lounging in the sun. But good on her, you can't bash anyone for wanting to get their body back."

Binky has launched her first collection with My 1st Years

The comments come after Binky launched her first collection, With Love From Binky, with My 1st Years, the personalised children's gift brand that shot to fame after Prince George was pictured wearing one of their dressing gowns. The collection includes a sleepsuit, pyjama set, comforter, blanket, bibs and more, in pink, blue and grey.

Binky collaborated with the brand after being a long-time customer. "My 1st Years have been my go-to for adorable gifts," she explained. "My collection includes clean, classy and simple designs, and I worked hand-in-hand with the My 1st Years team to make sure each had my own personal touch. I am so pleased with my With Love From Binky collection and I hope fellow parents love it as much as I do – India is already a fan!"

The With Love From Binky collection with My 1st Years is available from www.my1styears.com/Binky.