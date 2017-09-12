Holly Willoughby's advice for pregnant Duchess Kate The This Morning presenter has three children with husband Daniel Baldwin

Holly Willoughby is a proud mother to three children with her husband of ten years, Daniel Baldwin, and has released two parenting books - so she is perfectly placed to offer helpful advice and tips to fellow mums. When asked by HELLO! what advice she would give the Duchess of Cambridge, who is currently pregnant with her third child, Holly revealed that she really enjoyed her third baby – and she thinks Kate will too!

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the launch of her new Diet Coke campaign, 36-year-old Holly - mum to Harry, eight, Belle, six, and Chester, nearly three - said that the Duchess, who revealed her pregnancy earlier this month, will "really enjoy this one because she'll know exactly what she's doing".

"Once you have had your second, you're in your full swing," she explained to HELLO!. "I think the third one you can really enjoy because you know what you're doing and so [Kate] won’t need any tips from me, because she has learnt so much from the first too," she revealed.

Even though Holly is a busy mum-of-three, she hates the thought of not having more children in the future. Speaking to Lorraine on Tuesday morning, the presenter said she "loved being pregnant".

"I love being pregnant, I loved giving birth (weirdly), I loved all of that. So the thought of it being over - it's like not being able to wear a wedding dress again. I don't want that to be over," she said. "Maybe one day but we're very happy as we are... it feels like we are complete."

When quizzed by Lorraine if three was enough, Holly replied: "Three is great, three feels good for us".