Holly Willoughby opens up about her weight loss on Lorraine The This Morning star also discussed the possibility of having another baby

Much has been made of Holly Willoughby's recent weight loss, with the This Morning star impressing viewers and fans with her enviably trim and toned figure. The 36-year-old has previously refused to discuss her diet and exercise regime in favour of promoting a healthy body image for her fans – but she was quizzed about her slimmed down physique as she made an appearance on Lorraine on Tuesday morning.

Holly Willoughby discused weight loss and pregnancy on Lorraine

Holly – mum to three children, Harry, eight, Belle, six and two-year-old Chester – said it all came down to having more time to herself. "I think you sort of get – the children are a little bit older, so I've got a little bit more time for myself," she told her host, Lorraine Kelly. "And I'm always one of those people that if you feel happy and healthy that's all that matters."

And while she can now focus more on herself, Holly admitted that she "hates" the idea of having not having another baby. She confessed: "I hate saying no [to having another baby] because I hated [pregnancy] being over. I love being pregnant, I love giving birth, I love all that. It's like wearing a wedding dress, I don't want that all to be over. Maybe one day [we'll have more]. We're very happy as we are, it feels like we are complete."

The star is a mum to three children with husband Dan Baldwin

She added: "Three is great, it feels good for us. Two was lovely, but three felt like everyone was waiting for the baby to come along. Chester cemented us. By the time your third one comes along, I think you're on a roll and you sort of know what you're doing."

