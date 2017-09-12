Sinead O'Connor talks difficult upbringing in new interview Sinead O'Connor revealed why she first shaved her hair

Sinead O'Connor has opened up about her difficult upbringing in an interview on the US chat show, Dr Phil. While speaking to Dr. Phil McGraw, a clinical and forensic psychologist, the Nothing Compares 2 U singer opened up about her mother, Marie, and revealed why she ran away when she was just 13.

Speaking frankly about suffering abuse at the hands of her mother, who died in a car crash when Sinead of 19, she said: "She was not well. She was very, very, very not well. I would say she was possessed. Although I'm not sure I believe in such things. She ran a torture chamber. It was a torture chamber. She was a person who took delight and smile in hurting you."

She also opened up about why she has always kept her hair cut short, telling Dr. Phil: "My sister had the most beautiful red hair, glorious red hair, the type you’d be jealous of. But my mother took it into her head that my sister's hair was ugly, and horrible and disgusting. And she started, when I had long hair, she would introduce us as her pretty daughter and her ugly daughter. And that's why I cut my hair off. I didn't want to be pretty."

Sinead opened up about her troubled upbringing

Sinead recently sparked concern for her mental wellbeing after posting a video on Facebook telling her followers that she is being re-admitted into hospital. Speaking to the camera, she said: "I'm totally destroyed now again, I'm going to have to go back to the hospital. I haven't been able to sleep all night. Nightmare. Just not able to make it outside of hospital. Going to have to head back without the upper hand which is a difficult thing. Thank God it's there, the hospital. This is unbearable, absolutely… unbearable without my children and loved ones. Can't manage to live at home, not for 24 hours. But I'll be okay because the hospital is lovely… the ambulance is on the way to get me."