Angelina Jolie reveals her children laugh at her red-carpet appearances The actress shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is no stranger to working the red carpet, but her children still laugh when they see her at her most professional, giving interviews and promoting her new films. At the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the Toronto International Film Festival, Angelina revealed: "They are excited. I can't tell if they're excited or they're more like, 'Mum, ehh.' I think they were laughing at us before."

Angelina, who was speaking to ET alongside human rights activist Loung Ung, added: "They were laughing at both of us because they're used to seeing us at home and we hang out in our pyjamas and make breakfast. So even though they've seen me dressed up, they really laughed at her dressed up. They're having a laugh."

The Hollywood star was joined by her six children on the red carpet: Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Angelina's two eldest children, Maddox and Pax, worked on the film with her as an executive producer and an on-set photographer, respectively.

It's a busy time for Angelina. Apart from promoting First They Killed My Father at the film festival, she also attended the premiere of The Breadwinner, which she produced. The animated film tells the story of Parvana, a little girl growing up in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan who must dress as a boy in order to work and help support her mother Fattema after her father is unjustly arrested.

Angelina walked the red carpet with her children

This time last year Angelina, 42, separated from husband Brad Pitt. Speaking about life as a single mum, she told The Telegraph: "It's been difficult. I don't enjoy being single. It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard." She added: "Emotionally it's been a very difficult year and I have had some other health issues. So my health is something I have to monitor."