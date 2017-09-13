Serena Williams shares first photo since welcoming her baby The tennis star gave birth to her daughter on 1 September

Serena Williams is slowly making a return to the spotlight, following the birth of her baby daughter earlier this month. This week she shared her first photo since becoming a mum, posing for a selfie with fiancé and new father Alexis Ohanian. The picture sees the couple looking down the camera, Serena’s arm wrapped around her partner. Alongside the image, she wrote: "…but are you ready?" Fans were quick to offer messages of congratulations to the pair, with one writing: "Congrats mama!" and another adding: "The most beautiful couple eveeeeerrrr."

Serena Williams has shared her first photo since giving birth

Serena, 35, and Reddit co-founder Alexis, 34, welcomed their little girl on 1st September at St Mary's Medical Centre in West Palm Beach. So far, the couple have not revealed the name of their baby daughter.

The sportstar had hinted that her due date was getting close in early August, when she reached out on Reddit for advice on what to pack in her hospital bag. She wrote: "When did you pack your hospital bag? One month before? Six weeks? Eight weeks? I'm totally stalling. But I have a lot of time still... I think... Anything you didn't expect to need that I'll really appreciate having in there?"

Serena and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their baby girl on 1 September

At the weekend, Serena broke her social media silence to congratulate American US Open finalists Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens. "There are NO words to describe how proud and how happy I am for @Madison_Keys and @SloaneStephens for making the US open finals," she tweeted. "These amazing women continue to change the game and bring excellence, power, finesse and change to tennis. What a joy it will be to watch this – hopefully first of many finals. Let's go ladies!"

