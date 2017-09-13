Louise Redknapp relaunches her pop career! Former Eternal star has announced her first gig in 15 years

Louise Redknapp is ready to return to the music scene! The former Eternal singer has taken to Instagram to announce her first live show in 15 years, revealing she will be taking to the stage at London's Under The Bridge on 22 December. Speaking to the Sun, Louise confirmed: "I went into the studio to rework some of my original tracks. I can't wait to be back on stage performing all of the hits and my favourite covers." HELLO! Online has contacted a representative for the star for further comment.

22.12.17 🎤😘 x A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:01am PDT

Louise Redknapp has announced her first live show in 15 years

It's an exciting time for Louise. This month she will make her debut as Sally Bowles in a new UK tour of Cabaret, starring alongside Will Young who is reprising his Olivier-nominated performance as the Emcee. The production will open on 21 September at the New Wimbledon Theatre, and will later travel to cities including Blackpool, Cardiff, Leeds and Edinburgh, before closing in Brighton at the start of November.

Louise, 42, found fame as a member of Eternal. The R&B girl group made their debut in 1993 with their quadruple-platinum album Always & Forever, but in 1995 Louise departed to launch her solo career. She released the hit album Naked in 1996, followed by Woman in Me in 1997 and Elbow Beach in 2000.

Louise and Jamie Redknapp have been married since June 1998

News of her musical comeback comes amid continuing speculation about the state of her 19 year marriage to husband Jamie Redknapp. The couple tied the knot in June 1998, and are parents to two sons, Charley, 13, and eight-year-old Beau. After weeks of rumours, Louise's friend Karen Clifton seemed to confirm over the summer that the couple had called it quits. The Strictly star became close to Louise during the last series of the show, when Louise was partnered with Karen's husband Kevin Clifton.

She told the Sun: "On the show Louise grew in confidence and you could see her wings expanding. It's been great because she's been a stay-at-home mum and sometimes you can forget about yourself. Now she's giving herself a little bit more attention and she's taking care of herself, which is lovely. She's reinventing herself. She's a gorgeous woman and he's a lovely man, and I just feel really bad that they've separated."

Neither Jamie, 44, nor Louise have commented on the reports, however, and both have been photographed wearing their wedding rings in recent weeks.