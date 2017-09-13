Jessica Biel lovingly vents about son Silas' terrible twos The Sinner star spoke candidly about her parenting struggles

For a first-time parent, the terrible twos can be a real struggle, just ask Jessica Biel. The Hollywood star popped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on 9 September to chat about her two-year-old son Silas, and revealed that she and husband Justin Timberlake have their hands full.

The Sinner star spoke candidly about her parenting struggles, telling Stephen that much of her home is covered in chocolate. "Every square inch. And if it's not the hopeful chocolate, it's stickers, and Play-Doh, and gak, and crumbs and who knows."

And when it comes to sleeping, Jessica declared a warning to her friends and family. "God forbid they wake up in the middle of the night. If you wake my kid up in the middle of the night by accident, you’re dead to me," she laughed.

These 2 angels... The greatest gift I've ever known. And, the reason I won't EVER STOP! Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there! Hope you are enjoying! #Howearlyistooearlyforafathersdaybeer A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

But all of her venting was in good fun, of course. The 7th Heaven star is thoroughly enjoying her son's youngest years. "It's not all terrible, by the way. He's the greatest of all time. Now, I’m feeling really bad! He's cute. He's funny," she told the late night host.

Knowing first hand the limitations parents experience when it comes to eating out with toddlers, Jessica decided to open a restaurant called Oh Fudge in LA. The kid-friendly eatery offers families a place to relax over a meal while feeling completely at home. Parents can leave their children in their designated "creative space" while enjoying food or drinks at their leisure—a much-needed break from the chaos of parenting little ones!