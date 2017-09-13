Former One Direction star Zayn Malik claims 'he never really spoke to' Harry Styles Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015

It's no secret that Zayn Malik had a difficult time as part of One Direction. And in a new interview with US Weekly Magazine, the 24-year-old has revealed he had a strained relationship with former bandmate Harry Styles. When asked if the pair are in touch, Zayn simply replied: "To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band. So I didn't really expect that much of a relationship with him."

Despite this, Zayn did confirm that he has kept in touch with his other former 1D bandmates Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. He shared: "We're in touch. Everything is on a civil level. It's not the way it used to be, obviously, because we were spending 24 hours a day in the band and now we're growing as individual men, but we still check in." It appears things appeared to fizzle when Zayn disagreed on the status of One Direction's music when he left. "Would you listen to One Direction, sat at a party with your girl? I wouldn't," he said in a previous interview, to which Harry later replied with, "I think it's a shame he felt that way."

Last month, Louis revealed that he reconciled with Zayn. The pair had a public falling out in 2015 after Zayn quit the popular boyband, but Louis has now revealed that they have "talked everything through". Chatting to SiriusXM, he said: "We got back in touch with each other and kind of cleared the air and talked everything through. So we're mates again, I suppose." When the radio host quizzed him further, the star added: "Like anything like that, it takes time. But it was nice that we had an opportunity to clear the air and be adults about it, I suppose."

Louis, 25, had previously revealed that it was his mum, Johannah Deakin, who encouraged him to make amends with Zayn shortly before she passed away in December 2016. Speaking to the Sun, he said: "My mum said, 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too [expletive] short. A mother's intuition is crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted."