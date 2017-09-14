Leonardo DiCaprio and Toni Garrn reunite in New York City The former couple got together for a special cause

Leonardo DiCarprio and Toni Garrn were reunited for a good cause. The actor and the German supermodel both attended the UNITAS Gala against human trafficking on 12 September in New York City. The 25-year-old made her stylish entrance during the event, in a grey off-the-shoulder dress with her long tresses pulled back in a ponytail. The model accessorised her look with big hoop earrings.

Toni and Leo attended the UNITAS Gala Photo: Getty Images

While the 42-year-old Oscar winner didn't walk the carpet, he made his entrance into the event after speaking with Jamie Foxx during the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relif telethon in Times Square. Inside, the pair sat at the same table surrounded by other models including Lais Ribeiro and Elsa Hosk.

Leo and Toni dated from 2013 - 2014 Photo: Getty Images

Remaning low key, the former couple did not sit next to each other during the event, but interacted throughout the evening. Toni and the the activist were spotted next to each other, sharing laughs and enjoying a performance by Maxwell. The duo, who dated from 2013 to late 2014, were also seen over the weekend holding hands while leaving NYC hotspot 1 Oak. Since ending their relationship, Toni dated basketball player Chandler Parsons from 2014 – 2016. The Titanic star had a few hi-profile romances with Kelly Rohrbach and more recently Nina Agdal.