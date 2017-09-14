Loading the player...

Alex Rodriguez reveals his daughters 'adore' and idolise Jennifer Lopez The couple have been dating since earlier this year

Safe to say Jennifer Lopez has her boyfriend's children's seal of approval! Alex Rodriguez admitted in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight that his daughters Ella, nine, and Natasha, 12, both "adore" the HOLA! USA cover star.

The former Yankees star revealed that his daughters idolise his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez Photo: Instagram/arod

"My girls adore Jennifer," the dad-of-two shared. "She's a great role model and they want to do exactly what Jennifer does. They want to sing, they want to dance, they want to produce, they want to direct."

The 42-year-old continued, "A lot of people don't know she's also a great athlete and great business person, and for me, I'm the luckiest father in the world to be able to expose my beautiful daughters to someone as brilliant as Jennifer."

Alex also revealed that his girlfriend — who is a mum to nine-year-old twins Max and Emme — has been giving his daughter Ella singing lessons. "Jennifer actually said that she's very good, which as a father doesn't matter," he said. "I always think they're great. But having that coming from Jennifer and Stevie, their coach -- it made my day."

Jennifer opened up about her relationship with the former Yankees star in HOLA! USA's new October issue. "I'm in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first time – I don't know – maybe ever," the 48-year-old confessed. "And not that I didn't have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I've been where I feel like we really make each other better."

Jennifer stars on the cover of HOLA! USA's October issue Photo: Patrick Demarchelier

Jennifer added, "We complement each other, and there's really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there's a different selflessness in the love that's beautiful and different. And healthy!"

