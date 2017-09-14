Harrison Ford breaks silence over affair with Carrie Fisher Harrison Ford has finally spoken about his affair with Carrie Fisher

Harrison Ford has opened up about his affair with Carrie Fisher, which the late star revealed in her memoir, The Princess Diarist, in 2016. In an interview with GQ, the Han Solo actor said: "It was strange. For me... Oh, I don't know. I don't know [what I thought]. You know, with Carrie's untimely passing, I don't really feel that it's a subject that I want to discuss."

MORE: Harrison Ford to keep pilot's licence after landing error

Harrison opened up about the affair

Harrison also revealed that he knew the affair would be included in Carrie's book to "a degree". He added: "I expect to be criticised, and I expect to be unfairly praised. It's just part of the thing — that people will talk about you." Before her death in December 2016, Carrie revealed that she let Harrison know that she had included details of their affair in her memoir. "He's incredibly private," she told the Today Show. "I feel really bad about doing that to him. But yes, I told him I found the journals and I was going to publish them, and he sort of went, 'Lawyer!'"

MORE: Billie Lourd remembers the last time she saw her mother Carrie Fisher

Loading the player...

Carrie and Harrison had their affair on the set of Star Wars, where they co-starred as Princess Leia and Han Solo respectively. Writing about her relationship with Harrison, Carrie's memoir read: "I looked over at Harrison. A hero's face — a few strands of hair fell over his noble, slightly furrowed brow. How could you ask such a shining specimen of a man to be satisfied with the likes of me? I was so inexperienced, but I trusted something about him. He was kind." Carrie sadly passed away last year after suffering a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.