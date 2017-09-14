Sarah Harding reaches out to Cheryl on Twitter amid reports of a feud The former bandmates shared a sweet exchange about music

Sarah Harding and Cheryl have seemingly quashed reports of a rift by sharing a sweet exchange on Twitter about music. The former bandmates are thought to have drifted apart following Girls Aloud's split in 2009, but Sarah publicly reached out to Cheryl this week – much to the delight of their fans. It came after new mum Cheryl tweeted her 6.4million followers asking them which songs from her albums should have been released as singles. "Yoo hoo can you tweet me the songs from my albums that you think should've been singles please," she asked. Among those to reply was Sarah, who took the opportunity to reach out to the star. "Hey stranger!" she tweeted. "U know FFTL will always be the one #TrueToTheGame."

Cheryl and Sarah Harding shared a sweet exchange on Twitter

Cheryl, 34, then responded to Sarah's message, replying "#AlwaysTrue", along with a kiss face emoji, a wink and a soldier emoticon. Fans were delighted by the exchange, with one commenting: "My Saryl heart", along with a string of love hearts. Another added: "My heart just melted."

The exchange comes after both Sarah, 35, and Cheryl attended the star-studded BGC Charity Day in London on Monday. Cheryl documented her day as a broker on Instagram, writing in one post: "Applauding myself after a good trade."

Cheryl pictured at the BGC Charity Day on Monday

Liam Payne's partner was at the charity day in honour of her foundation, Cheryl's Trust, which helps disadvantaged young people in her home city of Newcastle. A whole host of celebrities took part in the annual fundraising day, which takes place every year on September 11 in conjunction with the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund. Staff remember the 658 friends and colleagues and the 61 Eurobrokers employees who were tragically killed in the Twin Towers attack.

Holly Willoughby, Sophie Wessex, Frankie Bridge, Lorraine Kelly, Katie Piper and Keira Knightley were among those who hit the trading floor at Canary Wharf. Prince Edward's wife Sophie attended in her role as president of Brainwave, a charity that provides therapy for children with developmental delay.