Has Heidi Klum split from Vito Schnabel? Read the details Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel have been together for three-and-a-half-years

Heidi Klum has reportedly split from her partner, Vito Schnabel, after a three-and-a-half-year relationship. According to People magazine, the pair decided to spend time apart so that Heidi could concentrate on her children, and because of their long-distance relationship.

A source told the magazine: "They're taking time apart right now. Things have been difficult recently, they live on opposite coasts. And it's the start of a school year and Heidi has to concentrate on the kids." The 44-year-old was recently linked to Louis Hamilton, after the pair attended the Harper's Bazaar Icons event together in September. However, the insider insisted that there was "nothing going on at all" between the pair.

Heidi and Vito are reportedly taking a break

Vito caused a stir back in June after he was spotted kissing another woman while in London. In a statement, he said: "The claims that have been made are a misinterpretation of an entirely innocent situation. There is nothing more to this than I was simply saying goodnight to a family friend and we went on our separate ways."

Heidi, meanwhile, recently opened up about her two sons - 12-year-old Henry and 10-year-old Johan – in an interview with People in early September. She said: "My boys are very sexy. They're very young and I probably shouldn't say that, that they're sexy…. [Henry] looks like Seal and I think Seal is very hot and very handsome. He looks just like his dad - he has this little gap here in his teeth."

The couple have been dating for over three years

Speaking about her younger son, Johan, she said: "He looks almost like a European soccer player. He has this gorgeous, mixed skin and he's so sweet and he has beautiful, big lips. His hair is just so wild and big. My little one has the most gorgeous hair."