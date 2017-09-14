Alex Jones jokes about husband's family: 'They're a shady lot' Alex Jones' new show - which aims to reunite estranged family members - will air in November

Alex Jones has revealed that she would love to look into her husband's family history, joking that they are "a shady lot" while chatting about her new show, The Secrets in My Family. The programme aims to reunite estranged family members, and the One Show presenter admitted that it made her "thank God" that her family is "straightforward".

Alex opened up about her new show

The new mum sat down to talk about her new show at a UKTV event attended by HELLO!, and spoke about husband Charlie Thomson's family, joking: "I'd like to look into my husband's family. They're a shady lot! There's some interesting stuff there!" Speaking about her own family in relation to the contributors on the show, she added: "They were very brave I think, to do this journey in public… They try to do the searches on their own and just haven't got anywhere for this is their last hope in a way and I just sit there watching them like, 'God my family, yeah okay, Welsh, quite straightforward.' But thank god it is straightforward because lots of people, as we find out, go through things you couldn't imagine."

Charlie and Alex share a baby son together

Speaking about how emotional filming was for the show, which will air on W in November, she said: "You spend a lot of time with the contributors and you see them question everything. There was a girl in the first episode who hasn't seen her dad since she was two and without giving too much away it was finding the reasons why her mum hadn't been very honest with her and so it was finding out what had gone wrong and why the whole thing was falling apart. Watching a girl, who's 26, go through that is really hard… Sometimes there is no unravelling of a situation but it is always emotional and it's quite cathartic for the people involved who have just gone through the process."