Phillip Schofield rescued by motorbike to get to This Morning on time after 'worst traffic jam' The presenter was almost late to work co-hosting This Morning with Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield had an eventful start to the day after he was rescued by a motorbike taxi. The presenter was en route to the ITV studios to present This Morning when he got stuck in the "worst traffic jam" ever. Phillip revealed he had to steal Ben Shephard's ride, telling viewers: "Thank you very much Ben, you saved my skin!"

Phillip also kept fans updated on Snapchat, sharing hilarious photos of himself stuck in traffic. "I've declared a gridlock emergency! Might need a bike to get me to work on time!!!" he wrote, following it up a few minutes later with: "Taxi bike on the way to rescue me!!!!" Phillip again wrote: "In all my years at This Morning… worse jam ever!! Bike 10 mins away to rescue me and get me to the telly!!" He then posted snaps of himself wearing a helmet and bikers' jacket as he sped to work.

Phillip almost missed his presenting duties on This Morning

Thankfully, the popular TV star made it to the studio on time, where he joined his co-host Holly Willoughby on the blue sofa. On Thursday's show, the pair interviewed Laura Simpson, the 29-year-old office worker who was pictured partying with Wayne Rooney two weeks ago, on the night he was arrested for drink-driving. During her interview, Laura attempted to clear her name and give her side of the story after it was reported she had shared "a kiss and a hug" with the married footballer.

"Things in the paper are very inaccurate," she said. "I knew who Wayne was, we were just interacting. We ended up in the same area. I have been out with footballers before but it's not something that I do. I didn't have my eye on him. Not at all. I wasn't aware of anything in the surroundings. We just fell into talking to each other, that's the top and bottom of it."

The TV star borrowed Ben Shephard's bike

Holly took a hard line of questioning, as she said: "You got in a car with a married man. I would never do that." But Laura replied: "In my eyes I did nothing wrong. I was a couple of drinks down. That wasn't discussed as to what would happen. If I got in a car in a cab with you (Phillip) I don't think I would be all over the newspapers." Phillip retorted: "You bloody would! My wife would be all over you, that's for sure. It would be in the newspapers."