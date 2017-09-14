Selena Gomez's fans overwhelm Francia Raisa's Instagram account with thanks and love Selena Gomez revealed that Francia Raisa donated a kidney to her

Francia Raisa's Instagram has been flooded with messages of thanks and love after the actress donated one of her kidneys to her good friend, Selena Gomez. Selena, who confirmed that she had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus in 2015, recently rvealed that she underwent a kidney transplant over the summer.

Although Francia has yet to open up about the kidney transplant, Selena's fans have posted messages on dozens of her Instagram photos, with one writing: "Thank you. Words can't describe the respect, love and gratitude we have for you! We all love you from the bottom of our hearts and may god bless," while another added: "Thank you for being one of the best friends of Selena and for donating one of your kidneys to her, I am proud of both."

Selena shared a photo of her pair after the surgery

Selena shared a photo of herself lying side-by-side in hospital with Francia on Thursday, writing: "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made." She added: "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery."