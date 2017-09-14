Loading the player...

Maddox Jolie-Pitt has praised his mother Angelina as the family emerge from a difficult year. The 16-year-old has just finished helping his mum with her new Netflix show, First They Killed My Father, acting as an executive producer. He told People, "I was trying to help wherever I could," describing how he pitched in on meetings, prepped for shoots, studied documentaries and helped with the script while Angelina directed.

Revealing the best thing about working with his mum, Maddox said: "[She's] fun, funny, and easy to work with. She's a wonder." Angelina adopted her first child Maddox from Cambodia in 2002. She and estranged husband Brad Pitt have five other children: Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Pax worked as an on-set photographer on the Netflix drama.

After filing for divorce from Fight Club actor Brad last September, Angelina retreated from the spotlight and focused on her family. She has since returned to work, directing First They Killed My Father and working as an executive producer on The Breadwinner.

"I have had my ups and downs. I guess I am a little bit stronger," she told People. "We all have our difficult times, but as a mother you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids. They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that." She added: "I haven't worked for over a year now because they needed me home. We've all been a bit in lockdown. But now, 'I think they're itching to get out in the world again.'"

Her son Maddox, in particular, spent months in his native country ahead of the Netflix drama. "He goes back and forth [to Cambodia] a lot, but this would be over four months of just being in the country, really reading, listening, learning and absorbing all things about his culture and country [including] the very, very dark parts," she said.