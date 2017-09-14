See Craig Revel Horwood as the Miss Hannigan in Annie! It's Craig Revel Horwood as you've never seen him before!

The first images of Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan from the West End musical, Annie, have arrived! The Strictly Come Dancing judge looks entirely unrecognisable in the role of the miserly orphanage owner. Speaking about joining the musical, he said: "I am so pleased to be returning to the West End, especially to a role I had such a brilliant time performing on tour. Miss Hannigan is evil, sassy and fab-u-lous. It will be a real challenge for me not to take her man-hungry, wicked ways to the Strictly judging panel each Saturday night - though I am sure my fellow judges will keep me in check! I can't wait to get started."

The musical follows Annie, a plucky orphan who is chosen to spend time at the home of the billionaire, Oliver Warbucks , while Miss Hannigan goes out of her way to bring her down. This isn't the first time Craig has been in the role, as he also played Miss Hannigan in a touring production of the show back in 2015. The star has also starred as Munkustrap in Cats, was Dance Captain in Miss Saigon and played the role of Harry in Crazy for You.

Craig has also directed a new West End musical, Son of a Preacher Man, which stars the former X Factor contestant, Diana Vickers. Chatting about the show on Lorraine, Diana said: "[The show is] about a preacher man who was meant to be this love life guru back in the sixties. He used to have this shop on Dean Street where he'd dish out all of this advice. But the play is set in the modern day. It's about people from three different generations. We've all had our hearts broken in one way or another and we're trying to look for the preacher man, but he's not there. So we turned to the son of the preacher man."