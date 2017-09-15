Lorraine on the hunt for a Meghan Markle lookalike – how to apply Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan have been the subject of engagement rumours

Have you ever been mistaken for Prince Harry's girlfriend? ITV's Lorraine is on the search for a Meghan Markle lookalike, and is asking members of the public to apply. The winner will be crowned with a year's representation by lookalike agency Susan Scott. According to ITV's official website, entries must be made by midday on Friday 6 October to marklesparkle@itv.com and must include the applicant's full name, age, phone number and address.

The lookalike will also need to send two photos of themselves – one full length shot and one head and shoulders shot – plus a maximum of 250 words on why they want to be a Meghan Markle lookalike. Applicants must be 18 or over and must be a British resident.

Lorraine is on the search for a Meghan lookalike

The chosen entrants will be selected for a filming day in London, which will take place between 6 and 20 October. Those who make it to the final few will need to be available to film between 23 and 31 October, and will appear live on Lorraine on a show at the end of the year, or at the beginning of 2018.

Meanwhile, the real Meghan is madly in love with her royal boyfriend Prince Harry, and their relationship is going from strength to strength. The Suits actress recently opened up about Harry in an interview given one year after they started dating.

"We're two people who are really happy and in love," she told Vanity Fair. "We're a couple, we're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time." She added: "This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."