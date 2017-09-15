Jeremy Meeks' wife Melissa reveals heartache after 'Hot Felon' model dumped her for Topshop heiress Chloe Green The Topshop heiress and 'Hot Felon' model have been dating since July

Jeremy Meeks' wife Melissa has opened up about her heartbreak for the very first time. In July, her husband, famously known as 'Hot Felon', dominated the headlines after he was caught romancing Topshop heiress Chloe Green during an intimate getaway in Turkey. The model has since walked away from his wife of eight years, and has filed for divorce. Speaking about the betrayal, the jilted mother told Inside Edition it was "very difficult" to see pictures of her partner kiss the billionaire fashion heiress. "I was in shock. I didn't really know what to do," she shared.

When asked what she thought of her husband's sudden rise to fame, Melissa admitted she was happy for him but also had some concerns. She revealed: "I was happy for him. Did I want him to succeed? Absolutely." But continued to say: "You've heard stories. You've seen stuff happen." Melissa went on to share her anguish, confessing: "It wasn't an easy pill to swallow. This is not anything I expected ... I felt hurt. I felt betrayed. I believed in him, I believed in us. I truly thought this would have a happy ending. It didn't have a happy ending for me."

During the chat, Melissa's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, revealed that her client wants what she is "legally entitled to". She said: "This is a woman who worked very hard behind the scenes, supporting her family, standing by him during his incarceration and even afterwards." Over the past few months, Jeremy and Chloe have been flaunting their relationship for the world to see. The handsome model, who is currently the face of Phillip Plein, was famously dubbed a "hot convict" after his 2014 mugshot went viral. He had spent almost two years in prison for weapons and gang charges, with a criminal history stemming back to the early 2000s.