Hollywood actress Heather Locklear has been rushed to hospital after crashing her car into a ditch near her home in Thousand Oaks, California, according to a new report. TMZ have claimed the Dynasty star, 55, is being treated for minor injuries following the accident. It has also been reported that police officials have said neither drugs or alcohol have played a role.

In 2008, Heather was arrested in connection with suspicion of driving under the influence and for being under the influence of a controlled substance in Montecito, California. At the time, California Highway Patrol spokesman Tom Marshall told People: "The witness called 911 because she was concerned for Locklear’s safety. When a CHP officer arrived, Locklear was found seated inside her vehicle, which was partially blocking the roadway." He added: "Alcohol was ruled out as a factor, but based on the officer’s observations, we believe Locklear was under the influence of prescription medication."

The American star first rose to fame in the 1980s starring in shows such as Fantasy Island, T.J. Hooker and Melrose Place. She also landed a role in Dynasty, playing Sammy Jo Carrington. More recently, Heather has appeared in Hannah Montana, Rules of Engagement and Melrose Place. In her private life, Heather was previously married to Motley Crue's Tommy Lee from 1986 until 1993, and then a year later she tied the knot with Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora. The couple, who were together for 13 years, welcomed their daughter Ava Elizabeth in 1997 before their divorce in 2007. Heather then went on to date Melrose Place star Jack Wanger, the former lovebirds became engaged to in August 2011 but split a months later.