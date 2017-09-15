David Walliams throws star-studded birthday dinner – find out who attended! David Walliams had a night to remember with his famous friends!

David Walliams had a birthday party to remember in London on Thursday night. The Britain's Got Talent star, who turned 46 on 20 August, was joined by stars including Russell Brand, Alan Carr, Steve Coogan, Sheridan Smith and Declan Donnelly to enjoy a sit down dinner at the Mayfair restaurant, Scotts.

MORE: Fans of Ant and Dec celebrate after TV Choice Awards win

How can you not love @sheridansmithster ? #birthdaydinner A post shared by David Walliams (@dwalliams) on Sep 14, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

David shared several snaps of the dinner with his famous friends. Posting a snap with Elton John's husband, David Furnish, he wrote: "The two Davids." He shared a snap of himself sat next to Alan at dinner, writing: "With one of the funniest people in the world, @chattyman #birthdaydinner." In a third photo, Sheridan is perched on David's knee, and he captioned the snap: "How can you not love @sheridansmithster?" Dec attended the event without his good friend and presenting partner, Anthony McPartlin, who has recently returned home from a two-month stint in rehab. Posing for a photo with Dec and Rob Brydon, David wrote: "Rob Brydon & I with our young son Dec." David also shared a photo of himself blowing out birthday candles, writing: "Yes I had a cake. #birthdaydinner."

READ: Sir Elton John and David Furnish enjoy star-studded holiday in Nice

David celebrated his birthday on Thursday

David's fans were quick to wish him a happy birthday, with one writing: "Happy birthday to the greatest children's author/comedian," while another added: "Love your beard!!! HUGE fan my sister has every book and has read them all! You're amazing!" The children's author has had a busy year after he was awarded an OBE by the Queen in her birthday honours list back in June! David and his mum clearly had a lovely time celebrating the accolade, which was well-deserved for the multi-talented star. Speaking about the award, the TV comic said: "The news made me happy, but no one is happier than my mum."