Concerns are growing over the whereabouts of former footballer, Clarke Carlisle, who went missing on Friday morning. The family of the 37-year-old have been unable to contact him, and he was believed to have been last seen in Manchester city centre at around 6 a.m. The dad-of-three, who is expecting his fourth child with his wife, Carrie, was wearing a black jacket, a black T-shirt, jeans and Nike trainers, and has tattoos on his arm.

Carrie, who is six months pregnant, shared a photo of him on Twitter, writing: "Clarke's last known whereabouts was Manchester City Centre at 6am. If you see him please get in touch." Lancashire police Detective Chief Inspector, Steve Holgate, released a statement which read: "We are extremely concerned about Clarke and we would urge anyone who sees him or knows where he is to get in touch with us. We would also appeal directly to Clarke himself to contact us if he sees this appeal to let us know he is safe."

Clarke has a history of mental health issues, and spent six weeks in a psychiatric unit after stepping in front of a lorry in a suicide attempt back in 2014. He opened up about his battle with depression and his suicide attempt in an interview on Newsnight back in 2015. He said: "There's an accumulation of things that happened over the course of three years that brought me to that point; in conjunction with the fact I was at the ebb of one of the most intense depressive episodes of my life."

He added: "One of the hardest things to say is when your wife says to you: 'Promise me you won't go there again?' I can't promise that. How can I promise the unknown? I can't do that. I suffer from depression, depression is with me on a daily basis. What I can promise is every day I will do my upmost to maintain my mental wellness and mental health, but we are talking about the unknown and I can't make promises I can't keep."

