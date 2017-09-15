Holly Willoughby and star friends go clay pigeon shooting! Holly Willoughby tried her hand at clay pigeon shooting! See the snaps

Holly Willoughby has tried her hand at clay pigeon shooting with her friends, Phillip Schofield, Frank Lampard and his wife, Christine! The group took part in the sport for charity, and Phillip shared snaps of the day on his Instagram stories. In one post, the This Morning presenter shared a snap of himself stood outside of a Shooting Star Chase sign, and captioned the snap: "Charity shoot day… pull," accompanied by a smiley face emoji.

READ: Holly Willoughby stuns in £425 leather ‘Power Trousers’

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Holly tried her hand at clay pigeon shooting

Christine looked chic and stylish in a long tweed jacket and khaki fedora as she laughed before taking her turn. Frank also looked like he was having a fun at the shoot, as he smiled for the camera while loading the rifle. Holly also looked dressed for the occasion in a brown cape jacket and sunglasses as she aimed at the clay pigeons.

MORE: Holly Willoughby and Emma Bunton twin in Girl Power T-shirts

Phillip shared photos on his Instagram story

The mum-of-three recently opened up about her weight loss in an interview with Lorraine Kelly. She explained: "I think you sort of get – the children are a little bit older, so I've got a little bit more time for myself. And I'm always one of those people that if you feel happy and healthy that's all that matters." She added that she "hates" the idea of not having any more children, saying: "I hate saying no [to having another baby] because I hated [pregnancy] being over. I love being pregnant, I love giving birth, I love all that. It's like wearing a wedding dress, I don't want that all to be over. Maybe one day [we'll have more]. We're very happy as we are, it feels like we are complete."