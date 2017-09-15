Loose Women star Andrea McLean reveals surprising celebrity crush - find out who here The Loose Women star revealed something saucy this week

She's used to sparking debates but the tables were turned when Andrea McLean was forced to reveal the identity of her secret crush. Speaking about the meaning behind some of her dreams on Friday's Loose Women, the 47-year-old revealed that she once had a passionate one with Good Morning Britain regular, Doctor Hilary Jones. "Mine was years ago so I can say this now," admitted a blushing Andrea. "I remember, when I used to work on GMTV, I had a saucy dream about Doctor Hilary [Jones]."

Surprised by the revelation, co-host Stacey Solomon asked: "What, you and Doctor Hilary?" To which, Andrea replied: "Yeah, I can't remember what happened, it happened 20 years ago." She then recalled: "I just remember going to work the next day and feeling a bit blushy. I told him because we're mates, so it was fine. It didn't affect our relationship in anyway. He's a great laugh, so I went in and I said, 'Oh my God, I had the weirdest dream,' we just laughed it off." The TV star, who is engaged to partner Nick Feeney, explained how she's used a previous dream to help make an important life choice - thanks to Kerry Katona. She told viewers: "Years ago, when my marriage was beyond crisis talks, I had a dream that I had to fly to Australia and interview Kerry Katona after she won I'm A Celebrity. At the end of the interview she said, 'You only get one life, so do what is right for you. Make the decision.' And I woke up and decided I was going to leave my husband."

Andrea McLean had a dream about Doctor Hilary Jones

Andrea was previously married to teen sweetheart Nick Green from 2000 until 2005, after 15 years together. They have one child together, a son named Finley. She went on to tie the knot with Steve Toms in 2009, and they welcomed daughter Amy before their split in 2011. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, Andrea opened up about her romance with current partner Nick, which blossomed after they were set up on a blind date. "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life," Andrea said. "It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."