Ex-footballer Clarke Carlisle found safe and well after missing report – his wife thanks fans for their help Social media appeal helped find missing football star Clarke Carlisle

Former footballer Clarke Carlisle has been found safe and well in Liverpool after being reported missing. The dad-of-three, 37, who is expecting his fourth child with his wife, Carrie, disappeared on Friday morning and family and friends took to social media to appeal for help finding him. Clarke has previously suffered from mental health issues. He spent six weeks in a psychiatric unit after stepping in front of a lorry in a suicide attempt back in 2014.

Clarke has been found. Due to you all who have so kindly looked for him and shared he was missing. We all owe you a debt of gratitude ❤️ — Carrie Carlisle (@MrsCCforDD) September 15, 2017

Lancashire Police released a statement: "Great news. Former footballer Clarke Carlisle, 37, who went missing has been found safe and well in Liverpool this evening. Many thanks to everyone who helped with our appeal to find him." Clarke’s wife Carrie, who is six months pregnant, posted on her Twitter page: “Clarke has been found. Due to you all who have so kindly looked for him and shared he was missing. We all owe you a debt of gratitude.”

Former footballer Clarke Carlisle has been found

Carrie’s followers sent her and Clarke messages of support following the good news. One wrote: “People all over this country love your husband. Social media has worked in a fantastic way today x.” Another said: “I hope Clarke and your family get the help and support you deserve. I’ve never seen a more eloquent speaker and humble man.” A third fan said: “Brilliant news, wish him all the best and hope he gets all the help he needs away from the public eye and in good time for when baby arrives.”

READ: Police say concern is growing for missing former footballer Clarke Carlisle

Back in in 2015, Clarke opened up about his battle with depression and his suicide attempt in an interview on Newsnight. He said: "There's an accumulation of things that happened over the course of three years that brought me to that point; in conjunction with the fact I was at the ebb of one of the most intense depressive episodes of my life."

#Missing Clarke's last known whereabouts was Manchester City Centre at 6am. If you see him please get in touch pic.twitter.com/0htiX72lyQ — Carrie Carlisle (@MrsCCforDD) September 15, 2017

He added: "One of the hardest things to say is when your wife says to you: 'Promise me you won't go there again?' I can't promise that. How can I promise the unknown? I can't do that. I suffer from depression, depression is with me on a daily basis. What I can promise is every day I will do my upmost to maintain my mental wellness and mental health, but we are talking about the unknown and I can't make promises I can't keep."