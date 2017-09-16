Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife Michelle Rounds commits suicide Michelle leaves behind the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Dakota

Rosie O’Donell’s ex wife Michelle Rounds has been found dead after committing suicide, TMZ was the first to report. The 46-year-old was reportedly found dead in her home on Monday, the first day of National Suicide Prevention week, and leaves behind her 4-year-old daughter Dakota, who she shared with the American TV star.

Rosie and Michelle began dating in 2011 and married one year later. The pair split in 2014 and divorced in 2016. They adopted their little girl, who is now 4 and lives with the TV host, a few months after they married.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” Rosie said in a statement late on Friday night, before going on to reveal that her ex-wife had remarried and had another child with her new wife. “Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle's family, her wife Krista and their child.”

Also on Friday, the American celebrity posted a sweet picture by the former couple’s daughter Dakota, in which she wrote, “I love my mommy and something that I like to do is to go out to eat.” It was not clear whether the picture related to Rosie or Dakota's other mother Michelle. It has been reported that Michelle had previously attempted to take her own life in September 2015, but was prevented from doing so by a friend, who alerted security at the hotel she was staying in.