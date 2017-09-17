Strictly Come Dancing star Chizzy Akudolu is pushing her body confidence issues to one side The former Holby City star is already feeling fitter

She’s just about to start week two of her training regime with Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev, and former Holby City star Chizzy Akudolu is determined make sure any lack of body confidence she feels does not impact this amazing experience. Talking to HELLO! during a lunch break in her busy first week of rehearsals, the bubbly actress is clearly having the time of her life working with the ballroom dancing pro.

And despite the inevitable aches and pains, her excitement at already feeling her fitness improve is carrying her through any stiffness worries she might have. “I’m having the most amazing time,” she told us. “Strictly could be totally life changing for me - I’m already feeling the difference in my fitness. The first day I couldn’t get through a whole dance without being out of breath and already I’m finding it easier,” she enthused. “I have body confidence issues but when I started this I just decided I was going to put all that aside, because this is something I’ve got to really enjoy and it was about happiness and I just had to put all that aside and just go for it. I’ve seen some of the costumes and they’re always amazing - I’m not going to wear anything too short but I’m just embracing the whole experience and not worrying about anything.”

MORE: Tess Daly's emotional tribute to Bruce Forsyth

And Chizzy is already working so hard that her cat is suffering severe separation anxiety! Her pampered pet has taken to sleeping all night in the actress’ bed because she doesn’t get to spend enough time at home during the non-stop Strictly rehearsal schedule.

And even when she does get home the Strictly preparation doesn’t stop; to make sure she doesn’t suffer from too much stiffness, the stars have instructions to follow. “I have long baths - I don’t really like baths, I find them a bit boring, but the physio says we need to have long baths and to stretch before we go to bed and it does make a big difference,” she added.

Loading the player...

Eamonn Holmes reveals why he wasn't at the first Strictly Come Dancing show

MORE: Strictly - find out who's dancing with who

And the 43-year-old actress is so excited about where the Strictly Come Dancing journey is going to take her. “Physically and from a health perspective this show could be totally life changing. Maybe I’ll even be able to wear a short dress by the end!”

For more Strictly coverage including our Strictly Secrets videos from Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, go here.