Sex and the City author reveals why Carrie married Mr. Big instead of Aidan! Candace Bushnell says it was all down to her mum

It’s the one point Sex and the City fans still squabble over - should Carrie have married Aidan? Well now the truth is out, as author Candace Bushnell has finally revealed why the show’s main character, glamourous New York writer Carrie Bradshaw, chose Mr. Big for her happy ever after in the first SATC movie. Speaking to US Weekly, Candace, 58, said that the big decision was influenced by her mum, who preferred Big to Aidan.

Carrie Bradshaw with Mr. Big

"My mother always hated Aidan, for some reason, so I could never really be team Aidan,” Candace explained. "Whenever I would go home and visit my parents, my mother would say, ‘Why is Carrie with Aidan and not Mr. Big? You’ve got to get rid of Aidan. My mother never felt that Aidan was the right person for Carrie. So I felt obligated to take her side."

Carrie with Aiden played by John Corbett

Mr Big (Chris Noth) and Aidan (John Corbett) were swooned over by fans across the world. Mysterious wealthy businessman Big ultimately won the heart of Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, but she was always left wondering ‘what if’ with handsome carpenter ex Aidan. Now we know why Carrie ended up with gorgeous heartthrob Big!

Sarah Jessican Parker with her SATC co-stars

Away from the screen, Sarah Jessica Parker has recently opened up another fashion store in Las Vegas to showcase her SJP Collection. Like her character Carrie, Sarah Jessica shares a love of fashion. The new store sells shoes, handbags and accessories. Sarah's first store was opened in 2016 at the MGM National Harbour in Maryland, USA.