Anna Faris makes her first public appearance since split from Chris Pratt The star hit the red carpet at the 69th Emmy Awards

Loading the player...

Anna Faris has made her first public appearance since announcing her split from husband Chris Pratt. The 40-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the star-studded 69th Emmy Awards on Sunday night looking stunning in a fuchsia Marc Jacobs halter gown, which was adorned with sequinned flowers. She was supported on the night by friend and co-star Allison Janney, with the pair teaming up to present the Variety Sketch Series Award together. The two ladies walked onstage hand-in-hand, with Anna at one point leaning on Allison's shoulder, as the latter placed a protective arm around her waist.

Anna Faris appeared on stage at the Emmys with her Mom co-star Allison Janney

Anna's appearance comes just over a month after she and Chris announced the end of their marriage in a joint statement on Facebook. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," Jurassic World actor Chris, 38, wrote. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Anna and husband Chris Pratt announced their split in August

STORY: Chris Pratt makes first speech following split from Anna Faris

The couple's split came after eight years of marriage. Chris and Anna have one child together, five-year-old Jack. They met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007, and got engaged one year later, before tying the knot in the summer of 2009.