Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard share kiss at Emmys Nicole Kidman congratulated Alexander Skarsgard with a kiss on the lips after he won at the Emmys!

Nicole Kidman couldn't have been more proud of her co-star and onscreen husband, Alexander Skarsgard, after he won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in Big Little Lies on Sunday night. Moments after he was announced as the winner, Nicole gave him a kiss on the lips to celebrate the exciting news!

Alexander and Nicole shared a kiss

Thanking his co-stars, including Nicole, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley in his speech, Alexander said: "Thank you for making this boy feel like one of the girls." In the miniseries, Alexander played Nicole's physically abusive husband, Perry. Nicole, meanwhile, scooped up the award for Outstanding Best Actress for her role in the same show, and spoke about how the show "shone a light on domestic abuse". She said: "It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy. And by you acknowledging me with this award it shines a light on it even more."

Nicole won an Emmy for Outstanding Actress

She also thanked her family, adding: "I have a huge artistic family who supported me throughout all my ups and downs. You have been so loyal to me throughout my whole life thank you for that. I have two little girls — Sunnie and Faith. And my darling Keith who I asked to help me pursue this artistic path. And they have sacrificed so much for it. So this is yours. I just want my two little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mumma didn't put me to bed it's because of this — (at least) I got something!'"