The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton having second child Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan already share one son, seven-year-old Gus

Hilarie Burton revealed her baby bump at the Emmys on Sunday night! The former One Tree Hill star and her long term partner, The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan, looked happy and loved-up as they posed together on the red carpet. For one photo, Jeffrey placed his hand on Hilarie's baby bump while making a scared face at the camera, further confirming the exciting news!

READ: Laverne Cox's Emmys dress 'took her breath away'

HELLO! have reached out for confirmation on the exciting news

The couple, who have been dating since 2009, welcomed their first child, Gus, back in 2010. Although the pair keep their family life private, Jeffrey opened up about their son when Gus was a baby, telling E! News that fatherhood was "spectacular," adding that being a parent meant "a lot of not sleeping".

STORY: Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard share kiss at Emmys

The pair already share one son, Gues

Jeffrey will reprise his role as the charismatic yet evil sociopath, Negan, in the eighth series of the hit zombie show. Speaking about his character back in 2016, Jeffrey said: "I've always been a guy people like on shows. This is the first time I've done something where I know people are going to despise me. You've never seen your cast on their heels like this and as vulnerable and victimised and it all stems from Negan. What's the most important to him is survival and ruling with an iron fist… Negan has a little more of a sense-of-humour than Rick Grimes, and he's maybe more outward in his brutality… Having been a fan of the show and the comic book for so long I had a pretty good idea of what Negan was going to be… I've never had more fun, I couldn't be happier."