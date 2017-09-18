Michelle Pfeiffer makes age-defying appearance at Emmys The Mother actress looked flawless on the red carpet

Has Michelle Pfeiffer discovered the fountain of youth? The 59-year-old actress made an age-defying appearance at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday night, looking flawless as she posed for the cameras in a black semi-sheer dress that was cinched in at the waist to enhance her petite frame. Michelle wore her glossy golden hair down in a centre parting, with gentle waves tumbling around her shoulders. She stuck to a black and nude makeup palette, coating her lashes in dark mascara and choosing a natural shade for her lips. But it was her luminous complexion that really commanded attention, with Michelle looking far younger than her years as she joined her peers at the star-studded ceremony.

The actress attended the Emmys with her husband of 23 years, David E. Kelley. It was a night of celebrations for the couple, who are parents to daughter Claudia Rose, 24, and son John Henry, 23. David is the creator of hit HBO series Big Little Lies, which won eight awards on the night, including Outstanding Supporting Actor for Alexander Skarsgard, and Outstanding Lead Actress for Nicole Kidman.

Michelle, meanwhile, has made a triumphant return to the big screen this year in Mother!, a challenging psychological thriller by Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky. The film, which also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem and Ed Harris, follows a young woman whose tranquil life with her husband is disrupted by the arrival of a mysterious couple. Speaking recently at the Venice Film Festival, Michelle said that her character – called only 'woman' – is described as a gargoyle. She told the Telegraph: "At first I thought that was insulting. But it is good because she is a gargoyle. She's up there watching everything."