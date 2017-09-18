Loading the player...

Sofia Vergara and dapper son Manolo pose up a storm at the Emmys The Modern Family actress, 45, and her son Manolo, 26, enjoyed a night out

All eyes were on Sofia Vergara and her son Manolo as they arrived at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night. The mother-son duo posed up a storm on the red carpet, with Sofia looking enchanting in a bridal-inspired ivory strapless gown. The pair could have passed as brother and sister as the Modern Family actress defied her 45 years of age. And it's easy to see where her son gets his good looks from, as Manolo, 26, was dapper in a tuxedo.

Sofia, who shares her son with her ex-husband and childhood sweetheart Joe Gonzalez, posted several photos from the awards ceremony, showing the pair having a ball. The actress was joined by her co-stars Sarah Hyland and Eric Stonestreet, as well as the youngest members of the Modern Family clan, Jeremy McGuire and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons. While the sitcom lost out on two awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, the cast showed no signs of disappointment as they enjoyed the star-studded evening.

Sofia shared one final hilarious photo at the end of the night, of her show-stopping full-length dress trapped in the car door. "The night is young but I'm not!! 5am call time tomorrow! Goodnight Emmys2017. So honoured to be part of this event for the 8th year!!" she wrote on Instagram, also adding: "Have you ever wondered how we fit in the car with the Emmy dresses???" The TV star's husband Joe Manganiello was sadly absent on the night. Her son Manolo revealed in one Instagram post: "Always glad to be her Plan B when Joe is busy making movies."

The mother-son duo recently celebrated Manolo's 26th birthday, where he was treated to a night out at TAO Los Angeles. Manolo thanked his mum for the incredible meal out and wrote: "It has been 26 years since I escaped my mother's womb. And I only have these amazing people and beautiful people who care about me to show for it."

The Colombian actress has previously opened up about raising her son as a single mum, after she divorced her ex in 1993. She told People: "I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could. Every time people compliment me about my son, it is very rewarding. When people compliment me on him, on how well-mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile."