Why several stars wore blue ribbons at the Emmy Awards

It seems Hollywood is still trying to make a political point! On Sunday, several stars came out in full force for this year's Emmy Awards wearing blue ribbons in support of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The ACLU is a non-profit organisation which has been trying to defend and protect individual rights in America. Some policies which have come to the spotlight include the President Trump's 'Muslim ban' and the motion to end the DACA programme.

Elizabeth Moss wore her blue ribbon with pride at the Emmys

Celebrities such as British actor Riz Ahmed, Elizabeth Moss and Padma Lakshmi made sure they donned their blue ribbon with pride at the 69th annual award show, which was held at at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Silicon Valley's Kumail Nanjiani and his producer wife Emily V. Gordon as well as Ugly Betty actress Judith Light sported them too.

In February, shortly after the Oscars, Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the ACLU told Vanity Fair: "The support of the entertainment community for the A.C.L.U.'s work protecting our civil liberties has been nothing short of spectacular, and tonight is no exception. Their voices are crucial in our fight to defend the Constitution and its promise of equality and justice for everyone in our country - no matter who they are and where they come from."

Riz Ahmed also wore his ribbon at the star-studded event

Many celebrities wore the blue ribbons at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, as well as this year's Academy Awards and the Tony Awards. In a previous statement from the ACLU, star guests are encouraged to wear the ribbon to show their support "for the rights and civil liberties guaranteed by the Constitution to everyone in the United States."